Air Cougars: UH men’s hoops joins Jordan brand roster

HOUSTON - The University of Houston Men's Basketball program is gonna look fresh on the court next season. Not only will the Cougars start playing in the remodeled Fertitta Center, they'll also have the Jumpman logo on their jerseys. UH is the newest member of the Jordan Brand roster.

"It's an honor to be associated with Michael Jordan," Cougars coach Kelvin Sampson said. "We're the only university in the state of Texas that'll be with the Jordan family."

The popular shoe line could provide another boost in recruiting for the Cougars, who are fresh off an appearance in the NCAA tournament.

"It resonates with kids," Sampson said. "These kids love this stuff. It helps us in so many ways. We're just riding a wave right now, and this is another layer to our success."

