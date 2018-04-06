Caught on Video: Masked, armed man robs Shell gas station in La Porte

HOUSTON — La Porte police are searching for an armed suspect caught on surveillance video robing a local Shell gas station. On Friday, the police department released said footage to the public.

Officers responded to the gas station in the 9800 block of W. Fairmont Parkway shortly after midnight on March 14. Investigators said the suspect walked into the gas station wielding a gun and pointed it at employees as he demanded money.

After the robbery, the suspect reportedly ran to a nearby apartment complex.

In the video, the suspect’s face is covered. He’s also wearing a red, finger-less glove or possibly a cast on his left hand.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the suspect(s) in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. All tipsters remain anonymous.

If you have any information about this crime, or any other felony crime, please call Crime Stoppers of Houston. You never have to give your name or any other identification information.