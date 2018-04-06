Class Acts: Peyton Anderson is a solo standout on the golf course

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON - Golf is a solo sport, and that suits Peyton Anderson just fine!

As the only golfer for Hightower High School, she's gotten used to focusing on what she can control.

"Golf has taught me a lot of independence," Anderson said. "You don't have to rely on anyone else. It's just all what you do. If your scores are bad, you can't blame anyone else but yourself."

Anderson started playing golf at 10 years old, and she credits The First Tee of Greater Houston for helping build her foundation in the sport.

