Houston Happenings: 14th Annual Chicken Soup Cookoff

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON --- Time to get your eating pants ready because Congregation Emanu El is gearing up for its 14th annual Chicken Soup Cookoff.

The Chicken Soup Cookoff will be held on Sunday, April 8 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Congregation Emanu El, located at 1500 Sunset Boulevard.

This year's committed restaurants and caterers include Alexander the Greek, Ambassador Chinese, Buffalo Grille, Catering to Your Taste Buds, Chef Ellen, Chef Smirnov Catering, Frank's Grill, Galiana's Bakery & Cafe, Geo's Catering, Ivy & James, Jonathan's The Rub, Kenny & Ziggy's, Lucy's Ethiopian Restaurant, the Marriot Marquis, Masraff's, Napoli Italian Restaurant, Pantagonia Grill & Cafe, Post Oak Grill, Prima Pasta, Twin Peaks, Walker Street Kitchen and many more.

All event profits will benefit the Houston Food Bank and the Emergency Aid Coalition. To purchase your tickets and for more information, click here.