× HPD: Shooting in north Houston leads to high speed chase, officer-involved shooting

HOUSTON— The Houston Police Department is investigating after an officer-involved shooting Friday in north Houston.

According to police, the incident occurred in the 10200 block of Homestead Road around 1 p.m.

Officers were responding to a shooting on Crofton Street when the suspects fled in a vehicle and opened fire on them.

A victim at the Crofton shooting was transported to a nearby hospital.

No information was given on the arrests of the suspects.