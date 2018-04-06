Teen arrested in tragic drive-by shooting of 8-year-old Tristian Hutchins

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON — A teen has been arrested in connection to the shooting death of 8-year-old Tristian Hutchins, the Houston Police Department confirmed Friday.

Devonte Lockett, 18, is charge with murder.

"Violence against our kids will not be tolerated. We will work overtime and spend whatever it takes to protect our children. In this case I want to thank law enforcement and more importantly the community for providing the needed information that led to this arrest," Mayor Sylvester Turner said.

Hutchins and his sister Kheristian Hutchins, 5, were sitting in their mother's car in the 3900 block of Scott Street on March 1 when multiple shots were fired at the vehicle.

Tristian Hutchins passed away at Memorial Hermann Hospital on Mar. 28, after nearly a month-long fight for his life. His sister has since been released from the hospital and is recovering at home, according to the police department.

Houston City Council released the following statement following news of the Tristian's death:

"It is with a heavy heart that I share the passing of 8-year-old Tristian Hutchins, who was innocently caught in the crossfire of a deadly shooting at the beginning of March. I offer my deepest condolences with the family as they cope with this young life taken too soon. The uptick in gun violence ravaging schools and communities throughout the United States must cease. With this conviction in mind, last Saturday students and parents joined with community and local leaders, young and old, and marched in cities across the nation as part of the March for Our Lives movement. There must be a change in federal, state, and local laws to reduce gun violence. We can no longer sit back and watch our children suffer. We must protect precious young lives like Tristian’s. The family is devastated and needs to be lifted up in prayer. We must come together to end gun violence so that no family has to experience this type of pain."

Hutchins's death will add to the growing number of children who have been killed by gun violence in Houston in 2018. Hutchin's will make the eleventh victim following the shooting deaths of De'Maree Adkins, O'Cyrus Breaux, Nelson Cruz, Joshua Hill, Messiah Marshall, Jaquan Neal, Ashley Perdomo, Juan Trinidad, Edwin Valdez, and Stephen Verdell Jr.

"These may just be names to 2.4 million people in this city, but these are somebody's child. A mother carried these children," Houston Police Chief, Art Acevedo said. "To the gang members responsible for many of these killings, just remember you're supposed to be tough. If you're that tough, call us."