One dead after big rig crash, hangs off overpass

CNN—One person is dead after a crash Friday morning in Dallas involving a tractor trailer and four other vehicles.

The crash is still being investigated but authorities say at least one vehicle hit the back of the big rig which started a fire.The Dallas county sheriff’s office says the driver of the tractor trailer was thrown from the vehicle and later pronounced dead at the hospital.

Video shows the cab of the tractor trailer dangling from the bridge over east grand avenue along interstate 30.

One other person was also injured.

It’s unclear what caused the crash.