Reward offered in ‘Muslim Punishment Day’ stabbing of Houston woman

HOUSTON— The Houston chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations announced Friday a $5,000 reward will given for information leading the arrest of a man accused of stabbing a woman on Punish A Muslim Day.

According to police, the victim was leaving her job as a nurse when she was sideswiped by an SUV. When the victim got out of her vehicle to review any damages to her vehicle, the SUV pulled up next to her. Investigators said a man stepped out of the SUV and yelled racial and religious slurs including the N-word, “desert monkey” and the highly derogatory term raghead.

When the victim tried to get back in her vehicle, the attacker began waving a knife in her face and hit her with the handle on her shoulder and arms.

A person in the attacker’s SUV tried to restrain him, but he managed to stab the nurse in the arm, severing an artery and resulting in loss of blood— some of which got on the attacker.

The attacker’s passenger managed to get him back into the SUV, and they left the scene.

The victim returned to her hospital and had the artery cauterized and the wound stitched.

Both the attacker and his passenger are described as being 20 to 35 years of age. The attacker has tattoos on his arms and neck, police said.

“We hope that anyone who has information about this potentially-deadly and apparently bias-motivated attack will immediately contact law enforcement authorities,” CAIR-Houston Executive Director Mustafaa Carroll said.

CAIR-Houston official claim they have witnessed an unprecedented spike in bigotry targeting American Muslims and members of other minority groups since the election of President Donald Trump.

A chain message circulating in the Instant messaging app Whatsapp even ordered fellow Muslims not to go out Tuesday due to potential harm.

“My daughters beware on April 3 DO NOT GET OUT because there is a Day of Punishment for Muslims. This is not a joke, they will give points to anyone who violates Muslims, including releasing female hijabs, beating up, even watering a Muslim with hard water and immortalize it in a video. Hope God protects us all,” the message said.

Police even got reports the message circulated also instructed Muslim women to avoid vulnerable areas and traveling in vehicles alone. The message also advises Muslim women to hide their hijabs using hats.

“It has caused a lot of fear in the community, and many have asked if they and their children are safe to move outside, we have told them to stay calm,” Director Iman Hatta of the anti-Islam watchdog organization Tel Mama said.

Community members are being urged to report any bias incidents to police and to CAIR’s Civil Rights Department at 202-742-6420.