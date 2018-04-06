Texans Owners Bob McNair takes back ‘inmate’ comment apology

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON —Houston Texans owner Bob McNair is receiving serious backlash after recanting his previous apology to NFL athletes.

Back in 2017, McNair told fellow NFL team owners "We can't have inmates running the prison."

McNair later apologized for it but according to a recent interview McNair gave to the Wall Street Journal he wishes he could take that apology back.

McNair told TWSJ that his apology was taken out of context and therefore doesn't think he should have had to apologize for anything.

McNair says the "inmates" refers to team owners, and the "prison" refers to the league.

Former Houston Texan running back Arian Foster, took to his podcast to invite McNair to come and "clear the air."

It has not been confirmed if McNair will take him up on that offer.