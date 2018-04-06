Three suspects accused of curbstoning on the run in Harris County, deputies say

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Three local men are on the run and charged with curbstoning, the Harris County Pct. 4 Constable’s Office announced Friday.

Elmer Reyes, 36, Luis Lopez, 65, and Josue Romero, 35, are accused of selling or providing unauthorized paper tags and permitting the operation of salvage vehicles.

The scheme was confirmed during a traffic stop and a thorough investigation by the constable office’s emissions task for unit, investigators said.

Reyes and Lopez are charged with permitting the operation of a salvage vehicle on a public highway and unauthorized reproduction, purchase, use or sale of temporary tags by distributing a temporary tag to an unauthorized person. Meanwhile, Romero is charged with permitting the operation of a salvage vehicle on a public highway.

“All three suspects received no bond and are currently wanted by law enforcement. If you have information on their whereabouts you are urged to call our dispatch or your local law enforcement,” Constable Mark Herman said.

The emissions task force unit can be reached at 832-927-6150 or online.