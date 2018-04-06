U.S. adds new sanctions against Russia; President Trump touts military helping to build border wall

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WASHINGTON — Talk about pounding Putin!

President Trump backed up his talk of being tough on Russia with some action on Friday by imposing additional sanctions on seven Russian oligarchs along with 12 companies and 17 Russian government officials— all tied to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The move comes to further punish Russia over alleged 2016 election interference.

The oligarchs— or super rich businessmen who politically help prop up Putin— will likely feel these latest sanctions in their wallets.

The U.S. and Russia already traded blows last month by expelling multiple diplomats from each other's countries.

Russia's feeling the heat for more than the election, though.

Many countries have tried to punish Putin over last month's poisoning of a former Russian spy and his daughter in England, which the UK squarely blamed on the Kremlin.

The U.S. also wants to pressure Putin over Russia's ongoing aggression in Crimea, Ukraine, and Syria.

Who knows how the Kremlin might respond next?

Meanwhile, Trump is turning up the heat on our neighbors south of the border, calling again for stricter immigration laws to prevent things like the current caravan of immigrants in Mexico.

"This journey coming up [...] women are raped at levels that nobody has ever seen before," the president declared. "They don't want to mention that. So we have to change our laws."

The president says the military will help build the border wall in the meantime.

"We're going to have our wall, and we're going to get it very strongly," Trump insisted. "The military is going to be building some of it."

Guess we'll see if that's a wall of words...or action.