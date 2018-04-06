WATCH: Rep. Al Green introduces legislation to provide lawful return to American soil for deported people with families in U.S.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON— Congressman Al Green and Congressman Luis Gutierrez announced their plans to introduce The Reentry and Reunification Act of 2018 at a press conference Friday.

The Act will allow a lawful pathway for deported individuals who have a spouse or offspring that's still in the U.S.

Accompanying Congressman Al Green at the press conference will be the American born wife and children of 32 year-old Jose Escobar, an undocumented constituent, who was abruptly deported on March 2, 2017.

“The foundation of a great nation is the family,” said Rep. Al Green. “It is an egregious injustice for this administration to tear apart families to fulfill a political promise that’s detrimental to spouses and children who are citizens of our great nation. This bill will reunite families like the Escobars who are the victims of this administration’s unjust, arbitrary, and capricious deportation policy.”

Escobar, who was the sole provider for his family was deported to El Salvador and has remained their for a little over a year.

“This whole thing is an unbelievable nightmare, said Rose Escobar. “My son and daughter cry for their father all the time. He had a very good job and took care of us. Now I’ve had to sell my husband’s tools and other things just so I can feed my children. I am an American citizen. My children are American citizens. I feel like I’m losing my mind. The only thing that keeps me fighting is my kids and the hope that one day we will be together again as a family.”