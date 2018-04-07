Ed Oliver, D’Eriq King and the Cougars show out at the Red & White Game

Posted 5:41 PM, April 7, 2018, by

HOUSTON - The Houston Cougars football team hosted its annual Red & White Game on Saturday. The scrimmage featured Outland Trophy winner Ed Oliver, as well as quarterback D'Eriq King. This is Major Applewhite's second year as the head coach of the Cougars. Before the game, the team announced senior cornerback Jeremy Winchester has left the program.