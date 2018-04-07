HFD: Family’s home catches on fire in SW Houston

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON --- A family’s home caught on fire in southwest Houston Saturday morning, according to the Houston Fire Department.

Firefighters responded to a fire around 4:45 a.m. at a home near the intersection of Monticello Drive and Mandalay Way.

Upon arrival, fire crews found heavy smoke and flames coming from a one-story home and made a fast attack on the fire.

According to fire investigators, the house suffered from major fire damage, but the family made it out safely with no reported injuries.

HFD Arson will investigate the cause of the fire.