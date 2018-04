× HPD: Overturned 18-Wheeler hangs off ramp near Highway 59, 610 North Loop

HOUSTON — The Houston Police Department is investigating an 18-wheeler accident on Highway 59.

According to Texas Department of Transportation, an 18-wheeler truck and trailer are hanging over a ramp near I-59 Eastex and I-610 North Loop.

TxDOT has announced a ramp closure between the two highways and advised drivers to expect delays.

Ramp from 59 South to 610 East…Closed due to 18 Wheeler accident. Expect delays. #HOUTRAFFIC CC3 — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) April 7, 2018