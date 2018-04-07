HPD: Man fatally shot multiple times in SW Houston apartment complex

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON --- A man was fatally shot at a southwest Houston apartment complex Friday night, according to the Houston Police Department.

Police responded to a shooting around 9:30 p.m. at Village at Piney Point apartment complex in the 2600 block of Lazy Hollow Drive.

Upon arrival, officers found a man dead on his apartment unit’s living room floor. The victim was shot an unknown number of times.

According to police, investigators found a gun in the apartment complex’s courtyard and they will view surveillance cameras around the area to gather more information on the suspect(s).