HPD: Possible intoxicated driver speeds, kills man on Hempstead Highway

HOUSTON --- A man was fatally injured by a possible intoxicated driver in northwest Houston Friday night, according to the Houston Police Department.

The accident happened around 7:45 p.m. near the intersection of Hempstead Highway and Lumberdale Road.

According to police, a driver of a Dodge RAM was speeding into oncoming traffic and crashed into another vehicle. The victim was pronounced dead on the scene.

The driver of the Dodge was transported to Ben Taub Hospital in serious condition, police said. HPD will investigate if alcohol played a factor in this accident.

If the suspect was intoxicated at the time of the accident, he will be faced with intoxication manslaughter charges, police said.