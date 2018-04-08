× Vigil held for Joe Clyde Daniels as community mourns

Dickson, TN — Members of the Dickson County community and beyond gathered Saturday evening to remember the young Joe Clyde Daniels.

Many of the volunteers who searched for the 5 year old are now mourning his death.

While investigators comb over the scene of the crime on Garners Creek Road, about 10 minutes east of there, dozens gathered in the cold, heartbroken over Saturday’s turn of events.

“We just had high hopes,” said Amanda Curtis, who helped organize the vigil.

Those hopes were dashed Saturday morning, when TBI investigators announced that the missing child had been killed by his father, Joseph.

“As parents, we believe that you’re supposed to protect your child. You’re not supposed to harm your child in any form or fashion and to actually kill your child is beyond me,” said Curtis.

The vigil took place at Buckner Park in Dickson.

Curtis said, “This community needs a source of closure. Everybody is hurt right now, and I don’t think we should have to go through it alone. We may not have had specific ties to the child, but we all searched.”

Dickson County Sheriff Jeff Bledsoe said he appreciates the hard work and the time given by all the volunteers. But now, authorities will continue to work until justice is served.