Bartender turns herself in after three new suspects charged in fatal crash involving underage DWI driver

HOUSTON — The Clear Lake bartender connected to the DWI crash that killed a mother and her 3-month-old infant turned herself in Monday to law enforcement, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office.

Amy Allen, 40, is charged with criminal negligence on April 5.

Deputies said she was making drinks at the Crescent City Connection Sports and Oyster Bar on Feb. 27 — and some of those drinks ended up in the hands of underage drinker Veronica Rivas, 20, and the driver's 17-year-old friend. She and her friend drove away from the bar and crashed into the back of a vehicle driven by victims Shayla Joseph, 36.

Rivas was reported going 90 mph in a Lincoln MKX when she hit the back of the mother's Toyota Scion. She was arrested and charged with two counts of intoxication manslaughter.

Investigators said the bar owner's son, Devin Jackson, and another man, John Medina, were buying the underage women drinks.

They were both charged with knowingly purchasing and providing alcohol to a minor. Medina was also charged with aggravated perjury for lying to the grand jury, an offense that carries a penalty of up to 10 years in prison.