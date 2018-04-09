‘Changed my life’: Houston veteran gifted new commercial truck through Progressive’s Keys to Progress program

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON — The hard work of a Houston veteran is paying off with a life changing gift.

Since the start of the Keys to Progress Program by Progressive, the company has donated time and resources to hundreds of military families with reliable transportation so they can get back on the road and move forward in life.

Over the weekend, the company handed over the keys to a commercial semi-truck to army veteran, James Rogers. Rogers was selected as a recipient for the program by St. Christopher Truckers Relief Fund, a charity dedicated to helping over-the-road truckers in need of assistance due to injury or illness.

It's the first time Progressive has ever donated a semi-truck!

"As a soldier, you never really look at this. You never get a chance to look back and look, because it doesn't matter really for the simple reason that we serve unselfishly. We volunteer. But seeing what you guys have done for me has changed my life," Rogers said.

Rogers spent 11 years in the army, including tours to Afghanistan and Korea. He even suffered a spinal injury while abroad.

He returned home and began working as a trucker— providing a living for his family.

We salute you, veteran Rogers!