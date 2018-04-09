Tennessee man who allegedly confessed to double murder on Facebook found dead in Mississippi, police say

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

(WREG) EAST RIDGE, Tenn — The body of a Tennessee man suspected of killing his mother and a friend has been found states away in Jasper County, Mississippi, law enforcement officials announced Monday morning.

Casey James Lawhorn, 22, allegedly confessed on Facebook to murdering his mother, Vi Lawhorn, and a second victim, Avery Gaines, in East Ridge, Tenn. on Sunday. The town sits just outside Chattanooga near the Georgia state line. The victims were later found at the home with gunshot wounds to the head.

Both federal and state authorities have been searching for the suspect since the post.

The Mississippi Department of Public Safety reported at 10 a.m. Monday a body to believed to be Lawhorn's was found in a wooded area about 100 yards from where the suspect's car

Gaines, 22, is from Ringgold Georgia.

Allen said Lawhorn notified police about the bodies before fleeing the state in a gold Ford Taurus.

According to his page, Lawhorn is a former Middle Tennessee State University student.