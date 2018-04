Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON — The weekend is packed with good eating for good causes.

During Congregation Emanuel El, nearly 40 restaurants donated samples of chicken soup dishes Sunday. The participating restaurants included American, Italian, Japanese, Thai and Jewish cuisine. All in an effort to raise money for the Houston Food Bank and the Emergency Aid Coalition.

Meanwhile in EaDo, Tacos Over Texas hosted a taco challenge to raise money for the Ninfa Laurenzo Scholarship Fund.