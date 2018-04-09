FEMA teams meet Harvey victims at home improvement stores to help with rebuild

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON — With so many families still affected by the waters of Hurricane Harvey, the U.S. House Homeland Security Committee held a hearing in Cypress to discuss what lessons were learned by the disaster and plans to move forward.

The committee looked to local officials — including Mayor Sylvester Turner — for insight on what is needed in preparation for the 2018 hurricane season. The goals was to make sure nothing like the destruction of Harvey happens again.

Today, residents from 2,166 households in Harris County are reportedly still living in alternative house as they wait for their homes to be repaired and made livable again. Not to mention, these residents only have until April 23 to get their homes back in shape since FEMA has yet to grant another extension.

So, FEMA Mitigation teams are hanging out at home improvement stores across the area to offer resources and advice to help homeowners rebuild.

Think you need some help from the experts? Specialists will be at stores in Harris and fort bend counties through Saturday.

Here’s a full list of times and locations:

County Locations Dates Hours Aransas Ace Hardware 2631 TX-35 Business, Rockport, 78382 Mon. April 9 Tues. April 10 - Sat. April 14 11 a.m. – 6 p.m. 8 a.m. - 6 p.m. Fort Bend Home Depot (Store #6546) 5900 Highway 6, South Missouri City, 77459 Mon. April 9 Tues. April 10 - Sat. April 14 11 a.m. – 6 p.m. 8 a.m. - 6 p.m. Harris Lowe’s (Store #555) 15555 F.M. 529, Houston, 77095 Mon. April 9 - Sat. April 14 8 a.m. - 6 p.m. Harris Home Depot (Store #565) 5455 Fairmont Parkway, Pasadena, 77505 Mon. April 9 Tues. April 10 - Sat. April 14 11 a.m. – 6 p.m. 8 a.m. - 6 p.m. Jefferson Parker Building Supply 2948 Gulfway Drive, Port Arthur, 77642 Mon. April 9 Tues. April 10 - Sat. April 14 8 a.m. - 6 p.m. 7:30 a.m.- 6 p.m.