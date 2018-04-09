Houston Rockets film commercial with Herod Elementary School students

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON — These young fans are running as one with their favorite team.

"Being out here is great because we never had something like this," 10-year-old Anthony Glass said.

Herod Elementary School in southwest Houston is joining in on the playoff action by shooting a special commercial with the Houston Rockets.

"I'm elated! I have no words. I've already cried," Principal Michelle Turek said.

"This community was hit really hard with Harvey and just to have this excitement here, just to end the year on such a high level of energy, that's a dream come true."