HPD: Man seen on Snapchat firing semi-automatic weapon from moving car in northwest Houston

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON — Houston police released Snapchat video Monday of a man firing a semi-automatic weapon from the backseat of a vehicle in northwest Houston. No arrest have been made and the suspect has yet to be identified, according to investigators.

"Who need weed, dabs, bars, dabpens or alcohol:" reads the first Snap.

The reel then continues with a night of partying and drinking but turns dangerous when the suspect — a man with a full set of gold teeth and a cigarette — pulls out a semi-automatic weapon and begins firing from the backseat of a moving vehicle. "Gang Gang who want smoke!?" is captioned on the video.

[Warning: Video contains language and other content that may be inappropriate for certain viewers]

Throughout the Snapchat reel, Houston is tagged as the location on multiple posts.

The exact location of the shooting has not been determined, but investigators believe the incident happened either on the last week of March or first week of April. Police are also trying to determine the exact model and year of the vehicle.

In September, the Houston Police Department dealt with a similar situation involving a woman seen on Snapchat firing a gun at random homes and businesses in an area near the Energy Corridor. Investigators were able to identify and arrest the suspect and the driver with the help of social media weeks later.

Anyone with information on this incident or on the identity of the suspect is urged to contact the HPD Major Assaults Unit at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.