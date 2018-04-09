× HPD: Man trapped in SUV after METRO bus crash in southeast Houston

HOUSTON — Houston police responded to a horrific crash Monday morning involving a METRO bus and an SUV in the East Downtown area.

At one point, the driver of an SUV was trapped inside his vehicle.

It took firefighters nearly 20 minutes to pull him from his crushed car and, police think the accident may have been all his fault. They believe the man behind the wheel of the Saturn SUV ran a red light at Emancipation and Polk streets.

“He was conscious and alert whenever we cut him out,” says HFD Captain Dale Jenkins. “But he was transported to a hospital by HFD.”

We don’t know the extent of his injuries, but just looking at the crumpled wreckage. It’s a wonder things weren’t any worse. The collision’s impact was so great, it forced the bus into a tree and a light pole. The Saturn was literally pinned in between all three.

“But the power pole did break off,” an official said.

Thankfully, there were no passengers on-board the bus at the time— just the bus driver and he didn’t report any injuries.

Police are still trying to figure it all out, but the SUV driver could receive a citation.

Stay connected! Download the CW39 NewsFix app for iOS or Android devices and the CW39 Weather app for iOS or Android devices.