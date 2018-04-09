Man accused of assaulting relatives — including a child — at home in Spring, deputies say

SPRING, Texas — A man has been arrested and charged after attacking two of his family members Sunday at a home in Spring, according to the Harris County Pct. 4 Constable’s Office.

Frank Ulloa, 27, is charged with injury to a child and assault of a family member.

Deputies responded to a home in the 2200 block of Walnut Fair Lane in reference to a family disturbance. Investigators said the suspect had a assaulted a juvenile under the age of 14 and a second family member.

He was immediately arrested.

The suspect was booked into the Harris County Jail where his bond was at a total of $15,000 for both charges.