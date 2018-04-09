HPD: Man allegedly robbed, shot outside motel by prostitute and two men

HOUSTON— The Houston Police Department is investigating after a man was allegedly shot by a prostitute and two men at a motel in northwest Houston Monday.

According to police, the man picked up a prostitute and took her to the Crosstimbers Inn at 3002 E. Crosstimbers around 2:30 a.m.

When the man got undressed to engage in sex acts with the woman, she stole his clothes and ran out of the room. The man followed after her and was stopped by two men with a gun.

The two men took the keys to his vehicle and shot him.

The woman and two men fled the scene in the man’s vehicle.