Man in ski mask robs gas station shoots clerk in leg, police say

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas— The Harris County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a store clerk was robbed and shot in the leg.

According to police, the incident occured at a gas station on Veterans Memorial at Tc Jester around 9:45 p.m. Sunday.

The gas station clerk told police that a man wearing a ski mask and black jacket took money from the cash register and other items in the store before shooting him in the leg.

The gunman fled the scene in a black SUV.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Harris County Sheriff’s Office at 713-221-6000.