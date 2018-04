× Officer charged with Assault after domestic dispute

TEXAS CITY, Texas— A University of Texas Medical Branch Police Department Officer has been charged after a domestic dispute Friday.

According to officer’s, the incident occured in the 9300 block of Barracuda around 1 p.m.

Officer Jacob Corbitt, 41, was arrested and charged with assault causing bodily injury, family violence.

If found guilty, Corbitt faces a third degree felony.