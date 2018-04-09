Owner arrested; employee wanted after prostitution bust at unlicensed massage parlor on FM 1960 in north Houston

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — The owner and an employee at an unlicensed massage parlor are facing multiple charges after an undercover prostitution bust in north Houston, according to the Harris County Pct. 4 Constable’s Office.

Undercover officers were sent to the Gold One Spa in the 900 block of FM 1960 West on April 5 after the constable’s office received numerous complaints about possible prostitution. Investigators said owner Suki Han, 74, and an employee Chanyar Srithong, 33, offered the sexual services in exchange for money.

During the investigation, deputies learned the spa didn’t have the proper licences. Officers said there were no signs the women were being trafficked.

Han was immediately arrested. She is charged with operating an unlicensed massage parlor, prostitution and evading arrest.

The suspect was booked into the Harris County Jail where her bond is set at $1,000.

Srithong managed to escape and is currently wanted for prostitution and evading arrest charges.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts should call the constable’s office.

To report illegal prostitution or other unlawful activities, citizens may go to our website at http://www.ConstablePct4.com, click on “On-Line Services” and then click on “Regulatory Violation.”