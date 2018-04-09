Patrick Reed’s Masters win is celebrated in The Woodlands, where he lives

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

THE WOODLANDS, Texas — The Green Jacket will make its way to The Woodlands after Patrick Reed won The Masters this weekend. Reed lives in The Woodlands, and practices at both Bluejack National in Montgomery and at The Woodlands Country Club.

Congratulations Patrick Reed!! The Green Jacket is yours! #WCCFun pic.twitter.com/rMM60KjgvA — The Woodlands CC (@TheWoodlands_CC) April 9, 2018

Holding it down for H-Town @PReedGolf!!! Congrats Champ! — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) April 8, 2018

This is Reed's first major championship. Andrew Howorth lives in Reed's neighborhood, and he doesn't expect the win to change the golfer.

"He mostly drives a Jeep around the neighborhood," Howorth said. "He's a pretty humble dude. He's just a guy like you and me living in The Woodlands. He's probably had a little bit of a misconception about him in the past, and I've really seen him grow. Obviously, his game's gotten better. He seems to be more grounded. I'm pretty impressed with Patrick."

Reed was born in San Antonio, and he played in Baton Rouge during high school. He played his college golf in Georgia, and he eventually moved back to Texas as a professional.