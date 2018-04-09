Police release video of high-speed chase with Houston-area teen driving stolen church bus

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT BEND, Texas— The Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office has finally released video footage of a high-speed chase involving a teen and a stolen church school bus.

Deputies received a call March 23 about a school bus driving erratically at FM 1464 and Beechnut.

When the bus was located the driver picked up speed and attempted to evade officers by crashing into guard rails and swerving around patrol cars. The vehicle finally came to a stop at the Grand Parkway and S. Mason Road, where the driver crashed into a patrol car while attempting to gain entrance back onto the highway.

"The bus door was locked and the other deputies grabbed the driver of the vehicle from the driver's side window and were able to put him in handcuffs and pull him out," Deputy Justin Cloud said.

The 15-year-old driver was taken into custody and charged with evading arrest and aggravated assault of a peace officer for ramming the patrol unit.

"I'm happy because he didn't get killed by police or by any accident or he didn't kill anybody," says Arteaga.

Despite the theft, and all the damage he caused, the pastor doesn't want to press charges. He just wants to pray for the boy.

"God has a plan, a better way for him to live his life," Arteaga said.

No injures were reported. However, several patrol cars and civilian vehicles were damaged from driving into spikes placed to stop the chase.