Suspect threatens to shoot man falsely accused of stealing leaf blower from his car near Willowbrook, deputies say

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A suspect is out on bond Monday after he falsely accused a man of stealing and threatened to shoot him near the Willowbrook area, the Harris County Pct. 4 Constable’s Office said.

John Lara, 62, is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

On Saturday, deputies responded to the 5600 block of Foresthaven Drive after reports of a weapons disturbance.

Investigators said Lara accused the victim of stealing a leaf blower from his vehicle and confronted him. During the confrontation, the suspect pointed a handgun at the victim, placing him in fear for his life.

Lara was arrested and booked into the Harris County Jail where his bond was set at $30,000.