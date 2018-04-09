Suspected drunken driver arrested after leading officers on short chase in north Harris County, deputies say 

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — An alleged drunken driver is out on bond Monday after investigators said she led officer on a short chase in Harris County over the weekend.

Keli Lott, 31, is charged with driving while intoxicated and evading arrest in a motor vehicle.

Harris County constable deputies first spotted the driver in the 17000 block of the Hardy Toll Road and signaled her to pull over, but the suspect refused to stop. At one point, the driver reportedly stopped in a parking lot where she ignored several verbal commands from officers. She drove away again but was stopped by a spike strip in the road and was detained.

Investigators said Lott displayed several signs of intoxication.

She was arrested and booked into the Harris County Jail where her bond was set at a total of $7,000 for both charges.