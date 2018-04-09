Texas Congressman Blake Farenthold announces resignation

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON — Texas Republican Rep. Blake Farenthold is no longer a member of Congress.

On Friday, Farenthold issued a statement to the people in his district saying, "I know in my heart it's time for me to move along."

His decision comes after allegations of verbal abuse surfaced. He has been under fire over the last few months since it was revealed he used taxpayer money to settle a lawsuit from a former staffer who accused him of sexual harassment and creating a hostile work environment. "I'd never served in public office before. I had no idea how to run a congressional office and as a result I allowed a workplace culture to take root in my office that was too permissive and decidedly unprofessional,” said Farenthold.

Farenthold was elected in 2010.

Now Gov.r Greg Abbott will have to decide whether to hold a special election or wait until voters select a replacement in November.