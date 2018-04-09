Trump weighing options over next 24 to 48 hours for response to Syrian gas attack

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DOUMA, Syria - A chemical weapons attack on innocent civilians in Syria drew a response of fired missiles at a Syrian air base early Monday morning, according to Syrian State TV.

After initially blaming the U.S. and France for the missile attack, Russia's military says two Israeli jets fired eight missiles at the Syrian base.

Over the weekend, Syria's reported poison gas attack using barrel bombs dropped by helicopters killed at least 40 people near Damascus, including little children, and the bombs injured hundreds of others, according to Syrian opposition leaders.

"It was an atrocious attack. It was horrible," President Donald Trump said from the White House on Monday.

However, the Russian military has announced it surveyed the area in Syria and firmly insists it found no trace of chemical weapons use there.

But video coming out of Syria clearly confirms the attack.

"The images especially of suffering children have shocked the conscience of the entire civilized world," White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders announced.

Brand new National Security Adviser John Bolton reported to work at the White House Monday morning and was greeted with a giant crisis.

The president says he's weighing options for a response over the next 24 to 48 hours.

"Working with our allies and partners from NATO to Qatar and elsewhere we are going to address this issue," Defense Secretary Gen. James Mattis said.

But just two weeks ago Trump signaled he wanted troops out of Syria soon.

"Signaling we want to remove our troops in no way degrades our ability to hold parties responsible," Sanders said.

The president already tweeted a response to the ghastly attack, calling Syrian President Bashar al-Assad an "animal."

"Without the support of Russia, I do not believe Assad would still be in office," Republican Senator Susan Collins of Maine said, adding that she hopes the president will turn up the heat on Russia over this attack.

Trump vows that even Russian President Putin will pay a price if the trail of blame leads to him.

"Everybody's going to pay a price, he will, everybody will," Trump told reporters.

Now the world waits to see just how this tough talk may translate into action.