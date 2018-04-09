U.S. Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee to propose reauthorization of Violence Against Women Act 

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON — U.S. Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee and several other ranking House members announced Monday the reauthorization of the Violence Against Women Act— often refered to as VAWA.

The act, which Lee will introduce to the U.S. House, seeks to protect women, educate communities and enhance the tools that law enforcement can utilize to safeguard against the violence, abuse and sexual harassment of women.

The National Coalition Against Domestic Violence reported one in four women will be the victim of severe domestic violence; one in seven have been stalked by their partner; one in five will be raped; and almost 20% of domestic violence includes a weapon.

In Texas, the numbers are no less discouraging.

According to recent statistics, the number of women killed by their intimate partners was 10% greater than the national rate.