$3,500 puppy lost while flying on American Airlines 

SAN ANTONIO, Texas — A new pet mom — flying high about the expected arrival of her new fur baby — was quickly grounded after receiving news that her pup was lost.

"You should know where the dog is! It's like a baby! It can't talk, you need to do extra stuff to make sure pets don't get lost," Carrie Lacarsse said.

American Airlines is on the national radar after a Shavano Park, Texas woman said the airline shipped her new mini Bernedoodle named Atlantic Ocean to the wrong city— well, several wrong cities.

The newly purchased pup was put on a plane Monday in Kansas City and was supposed to arrive to Lacarsse in San Antonio within hours, but when she went to the airport she noticed something odd.

"I am looking at the dog, and I am realizing that this does not look like the dog in the picture," Lacarsse said.

The luxury pup— priced at around $3,500— has been on a journey as long as her namesake, going from Kansas City to Dallas then to Portland.

She's now in Los Angeles to stay overnight where she'll get water and food.

American Airlines says they are still investigating the incident, but believe the breeder made the mistake during drop off.

Atlantic Ocean is finally expected to arrive in San Antonio Wednesday afternoon.