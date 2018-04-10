× Air Force calling stabbing death of Texas airman a homicide

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas—United States Air Force investigators announced that the stabbing death of airman Bradley Hale is now being called a homicide.

Airman 1st Class Bradley Hale, 20, who was deployed from Barksdale Air Force Base, La., was found unresponsive at a temporary lodging facility on Andersen Air Force Base and declared dead on Mar. 27, around 3 a.m., the Air Force said.

Hale had three fatal wounds to his neck along with numerous superficial cuts.

Hale was a native of Montgomery, Texas, and served as a electronic warfare journeyman. Hale had been assigned to the 2nd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, 2nd Bomb Wing for about two years, according to the officials.

The Air Force is still investigating the death and has not disclosed information about the autopsy or the airman in custody.