Austin bomber’s remains positively identified and released to his family, investigation continues

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AUSTIN, Texas— The Austin bomber's reign of terror may be over, but the investigation into the deadly bombings last month by Mark Anthony Conditt isn't.

"The investigation continues. We're looking at his intent, his motivations," U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Texas John F. Bash said. "Of course, we want to make absolutely certain that there was nobody else involved."

The Travis County Medical Examiner has officially identified the remains of Conditt and released them to his family.

Now that all that's out of the way-- as a formality-- the Federal charge against Conditt was dismissed on Monday because the defendant is dead as the U.S. attorney put it.

But don't expect to hear the bomber's audio confession anytime soon.

"We are concerned that it could inspire other people to do other acts," FBI Special Agent in Charge Christopher Combs said.

A newly released criminal affidavit against Conditt details how materials in the different bombs all led investigators to close in on him.

"What I'll say about the components is that they were pretty consistent throughout all seven devices, in addition to consistent with what we found on the search warrant at his residence," ATF Special Agent in Charge Fred Milanowski said.

Authorities believe Conditt was self-taught in his bomb making and detonating skills and perfected them somewhere in the Austin area.

"He probably had practice somewhere, and there's probably a field, you know, somewhere that has other pieces from where he practiced," Milanowski added. "But they weren't overly sophisticated."

Investigators are also continuing to scour computer evidence from Conditt.

Officials say the investigation will go on for at least several more months.

With two people dead and an entire community turned upside down, the scars from the Austin bomber aren't going to disappear overnight.