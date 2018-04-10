Dog sickness cause BARC to to close

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON — A sickness has hit our four-legged residents at Houston's official animal shelter — and hard!

Twenty-three of the 400 dogs housed at BARC are showing symptoms of possible distemper. Symptoms like nasal issues, ocular discharge, coughing, and sometimes turn in neurological issues that could lead to death in severe cases.

To get ahead of any possible epidemic, BARC is closing its doors to stop the illness from spreading around the pound and deep cleaning the facility.

Pets can still be adopted, but BARC won't take in any more pooches until April 17.

To empty the cages now though, BARC is teaming up with Houston Pets Alive, in hopes of encouraging animal lovers to foster or adopt healthy dogs to keep them from getting sick.

If you've adopted a dog from BARC in the last 30 days, and they're showing possible symptoms, BARC is asking you to comeback immediately for free treatment.

The shelter's also refunding adoption fees for those unable to take care of sick dogs. It's a ruff situation, but like anything in Houston, we can get through it together!