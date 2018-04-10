Dome-Coming gives fans one last look inside the Astrodome

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON— Astros fans were given one last look at the Astrodome Monday night and they were ready to party like it was 1965!

Marking the 53rd anniversary of the so-called "Eighth Wonder of the World," the Astrodome Conservancy hosted a "Dome-Coming" on Monday. Tickets to the celebration were free, but they sold out quickly.

Twenty-Five-Thousand people were expected to show up to the 'Dome that once held up to 75,000 people.

Dominic Rincon attended the Dome-Coming and for him, it was a sentimental experience.

"This was a big part of my childhood growing up. Of course, my son was not born back then but I wanted him to experience what I experienced as a kid," he says. "The Astrodome was Houston to me. It still is Houston, so I wanted him to have a part of that."

The Dome-Coming is the first time the public has been allowed inside the Astrodome since it's closing in 2009

The Astrodome will be the new home of an event center space used to host conferences, festivals and even potential commercial space. Construction on the famous Dome is scheduled to undergo a $105 million facelift!

The biggest project of them all during this time will be the new underground parking garage. Ground level in the 'Dome will move up by two floors, making room for the new parking space, allowing room for 1,400 new parking spots.

Construction is expected to start in October, and if everything goes according to plan, the new event center will open in the early months of 2020.