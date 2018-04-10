Driver accused of injuring motorcyclist on the run in Florida

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SARASOTA, Fla. — Florida authorities are looking for the guy who used his car as a weapon and nearly took out a biker.

The confrontation between Darin Hendrickson and some guy driving a Mazda was caught on camera Sunday.

"He slammed on the brakes, and made me try to go into the back end of him and rear-end him."

Being brake-checked got Hendrickson hot under his helmet. But the road rage revved up when he tried to get the driver to pull over. Instead, Mazda man careens over and slams into Hendrickson, sending him tumbling onto the sidewalk. When cement meets skin and bones, the pavement usually wins.

"I was just like, man, I'm fixing to die. And I just pictured my son."

Hendrickson was badly bruised and swollen. His bike was totaled. No question, this was deliberate. Now he's lookin' for justice.

"Just because you don't like the sound of my motorcycle, or you don't like how aggressive I'm driving, why do you think you can take it into your hands and take me out? Fact of the matter is, you tried to kill me."

Authorities could charge the driver with aggravated battery, but the sheriffs gotta find him first.

