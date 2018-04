Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON — Facebook is facing some heat right now with a huge data breech. And on the top of that, folks are just tired of seeing your new babies and vacations!

If they do, those departing from the social giant may see some health benefits.

A study out of Australia in the Journal of Social Psychology says that leaving the platform, even for less than a week, can lower the levels of stress hormone cortisol in a person's body.

Researchers said the downside is feeling a lower level of well-being.