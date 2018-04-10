Former Harris County Assistant Treasurer faces judge

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON— The former Assistant Treasurer of Harris County, Gregory Lueb, is facing a tough reality after he was accused of stealing more than $35,000 from a credit union to pay off a dominatrix who was blackmailing him.

Lueb, who is charged with felony theft, appeared in court Tuesday. According to his lawyer, it's too early to comment on the charges.

“This was just the initial appearance just the usual they want to see if you've got a lawyer or if you're in jail, just what normally happens on a first setting,” Attorney Wendell Odom said.

Lueb worked for the Harris County Treasurer's Office for three years until he was fired after a collections manager from the Harris County Federal Credit Union accused him of credit card fraud.

The credit union alleges that Lueb opened a credit line of $10,000 and began making cash advances against the credit.

“After the withdrawals were made then there was a very clear pattern of deposits or payments made toward that account, which freed up additional credit. Usually immediately or very near after a withdrawal again from that credit union account,” Asst. District Attorney John Brewer said.

Lueb is out on bond and his trial is set for May 17.