Former HCSO deputy, husband request change of venue for infamous Denny's murder trail

HOUSTON— Former Harris County Sheriff’s Deputy Chauna Thompson and her husband Terry have petitioned the court to request a change of venue for their murder trial.

Thompsons are both facing murder charges after the death of John Hernandez, 24, at a Denny’s restaurant in Crosby in May 2017.

Due to the highly publicized case, the Thompsons believe they will not be able to get a fair trial in Texas.

Terry’s trial is scheduled to begin on May 18 while Chauna’s trial is set to start on June 1.

The judge will have to determine if the cases will be reset and moved to another state or continue as planned.

The Hernandez family has vowed to see the legal process through, although the wheels of justice turn slowly.

“It makes us impatient because you want the process to be done quick,” the victim’s aunt Wendy Maldonado said. “We were told in the beginning that it could take up to two years and it doesn’t matter how long it takes we will be here always and all we want is justice for Johnny.”