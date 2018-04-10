Harris County treasurer tries to clear air over dominatrix case, but ends up in war of words with DA

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON - Harris County wants tax payers to know— your money did not go to a dominatrix!

Yeah, remember the former Harris County Assistant Treasurer Gregory Lueb accused of stealing more than $35,000 from a credit union in order to pay off a dominatrix? Well, county officials just want to clear the air over this "dirty little affair." Lueb had opened a $10,000 line of credit with the credit union and started taking cash advances from the account and allegedly floating them.

"No public money was involved in this allegation made by the gentleman who's involved with a sexually-oriented website," Harris County Treasurer Orlando Sanchez announced Tuesday.

"What we know is that we had a thief operating at a high level," Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg commented. "We know that he had problems, clearly in his personal life, and we know he had great access."

Investigators said a dominatrix was apparently blackmailing Lueb, and so the only way to get her off his back, was to keep feeding the monster, so to speak, and pay her off!

Lueb worked at the county treasurer's office for three years before getting the ax last week after his boss, Sanchez, learned Lueb had been under investigation for six months for credit card fraud at his credit union.

"And it is a banking institution chartered elsewhere. Harris County has nothing to do with it," Sanchez added.

But Sanchez is at odds with the DA over how this crime information has unfolded, implying the DA has made this a political matter— although she maintains it's a criminal matter.

“It would have been nice if the district attorney would have picked up the telephone and said, ‘listen, we have a public charge here, and our biggest charge is to protect Harris County taxpayers and Harris County money. I can’t divulge a lot of information, but it’s come to my attention that one of your employees is being questioned by the sheriff, by our office, on a complaint filed by an external banking institution,’" Sanchez said. "I would have suspended his access to all accounts and possibly terminated him then.”

Although Lueb is currently out on bail, he'll have to face the music in court next month when his case goes to trial on May 17.

"And while we haven't discovered county funds missing, I think the obvious inference is that in an ongoing investigation, right now we have more questions than we have answers," Ogg said.

"There are internal controls and checks and balances involved that not one person in this county can move money individually," Sanchez said.

In the meantime, Harris County tax payers can breathe a sigh of relief.

"Our audits for the last 12 years have been clean," Sanchez said. "There's never been an allegation of one penny missing from this office."

And now maybe some folks can sleep a little easier at night, knowing they aren't publicly funding a dominatrix!