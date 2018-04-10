Home explodes after SUV hits gas line; residents and their neighbors are lucky to be alive 

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HURST, Texas — If you don't know where the gas lines are located near your home, you should! One Texas family found out the hard way and is lucky to be alive.

The home surveillance video above is from Hurst— about 14 miles outside of Fort Worth. You'll see just a white flash as parts of the home are blown to smithereens. It happened when an SUV hit a gas line.

"Kaboom! Big time!" neighbor David Lynch said.

Clearly, not the housing boom builders wish for! Amazingly, the guy behind the wheel wasn't seriously injured. He told police his brakes didn't work and he was taken into custody for not having a valid license. But his actions literally shook the whole neighborhood over the weekend.

"I felt. the vibration and everything. And it just literally just went up into flames all of a sudden," Lynch said.

Another neighbor said she could smell the gasoline. A couple and their son were inside the house. All three were hurt, the woman worst of all. Neighbors sais they could hear her just screaming. Officials say she managed to call 911, though, telling the dispatcher she was trapped.

Gary Sutton's camera across the street captured the explosive drama.

"To see that video and see that explosion after the fact, it just kind of shook me. Because, wow, you don't realize how intense it was until you see it," Sutton said.

Now the home is hardly recognizable. Emergency crews did manage to rescue the family dog, though.

Hopefully, this drives home the need to locate the gas lines in your neighborhood. It's definitely not the kind of housing boom that's good for the economy!

