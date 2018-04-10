HPD: Woman shot in leg after gunman fired shots into apartment window in southwest Houston

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON— The Houston Police Department is investigating after a gunman fired shots into an apartment window Tuesday in southwest Houston.

According to police, the incident occurred in the 7600 block of Gulfton Street around 1:30 a.m.

The gunman walked up to the apartment, shot out the window and fired multiple times into the residence, police said.

At the time of the shooting, at least four children were sleeping on the floor under the window. A husband and wife were sleeping in their bed, police said.

The bullets flew over the children, missing them and striking the wife in the leg. The woman was rushed to a nearby hospital and is expected to survive.

The gunman drove away in a white vehicle, police said.